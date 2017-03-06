Wee denies being official mediator between SUPP, UPP

Wee speaking to the press.

KUCHING: Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee has made it clear that he is not the official mediator for Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and United People’s Party (UPP), the two Chinese-based political parties that have been keeping an open mind about reconciliation.

Met by reporters here yesterday, Wee said he is representing neither SUPP nor UPP but playing an impartial role in the efforts to bring the two parties together.

“I’m not representing any side. I’d say that it is a private initiative, (that I’m) representing the Chinese community. I think there is a little bit of misconception here. What actually happened was this: during the last Chinese New Year (CNY), when he (Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg) visited my house, I think a reporter did ask him (Abang Johari) what he thought about the issue (SUPP and UPP).

“And then he was saying that he hoped that they could come together. And he also wished that the Chinese community would play a major role to try to make this sort of thing happen. During the time when he mentioned the Chinese community, he just pointed at me like that. So I think it was deemed like that. It is rather an unofficial kind of … you wouldn’t say that was appointed or anything. There is no such official appointment.

“But since the chief minister mentioned that he wished the Chinese community would play a role, so we took it upon ourselves to say that the initiative is on our side. So we hope that they (SUPP and UPP) can have some common ground or anything to talk about,” he said at the Sarawak Chawan Association premises here when prompted for comments on efforts to pave way for reconciliation between SUPP and UPP.

Wee emphasised that he was not representing any party but looking at how he, as a representative of the Chinese community, could facilitate the reconciliation.

Asked if any leaders of both political parties had approached him for a meeting, he said he had met both UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian in public functions held here. Wee said he had brought up the subject (reconciliation) and informed both leaders that he was ready to facilitate.

“They all responded positively. But then at this present moment, there is no discussion or come-together of any form just yet. Whether it’s a talk or a dinner or just a coffee, nothing has been arranged.”

As for whether he would arrange a meeting for both sides, he said: “If they think there is something I can do, let me know. I’ve put forward a suggestion by saying that, and I’m waiting for them to respond.”

On the note that Wong had openly said he was open to calls for reconciliation between UPP and SUPP, he said Dr Sim had also mentioned that “he is willing to talk about unity.”

However, Wee said there had been no action from both sides as of yesterday. He said leaders from SUPP and UPP “are willing to talk” but none of them had requested him to arrange a talk or meeting.

He felt that before both parties could get the ball rolling, informal talks ought to be held first.

“There needs to be some informal arrangement first. If anyone were to ask me to try to organise or ‘please, arrange’, I’d be more than pleased to make such an arrangement.”

When reminded that Wong and some UPP leaders had been sacked by SUPP, he said he had also told them to let bygones be bygones.

Wee said leaders of both SUPP and UPP must put the past behind them lest they should not be able to move forward as one.

He added that there was no point in rubbing salt into the wound when the two parties were sincere in talking about coming together.

“My wish is that all parties try to put aside the past. It’s like husband and wife, you have your quarrel and argument; but if you put aside the past, it is easy to reconcile. If you want to try to dig up all the wounds then more problems would arise.”

Asked if he looked forward to a merger or UPP leaders returning to SUPP, Wee said, “I’m prepared to look at all suggestions.”

He went on to say that if a merger was proposed, they would have to look into a formula for merging, such as whether a new entity would be established.

Conceding that a merger is more complicated, he said: “But if you talk about returning to SUPP, it’s more straightforward because the party is already there. The party is already in BN and the technical issue is much simpler.”

“I’d say unity is the most important thing to achieve, in whatever body or vehicle. As long as you’re all together, it shows the sincerity of being united again under the same banner, whatever that banner may be.”

He pointed out that the Chinese community had “no more capital to be disunited.”

In Malaysia, he observed that the Chinese had been split—either supporting Barisan Nasional (BN) or the opposition—while in Sarawak, the Chinese were further split given the scenario presented by SUPP and UPP.

“You have the ones favouring the opposition, and there are also factions in BN (Sarawak). We can see from the last state election that although some Chinese votes returned to BN, I think the majority is still favouring the opposition.”

He then queried whether the Chinese community could afford more divisions.

Asked if he would initiate a meeting if none of the SUPP or UPP leaders approached him for such a purpose, Wee said: “I will continue to remind them. I intend to play my role. But you know, when you volunteer yourself to do something, you can only do so much.”

He cautioned that his passion might decline if those leaders still did not approach him for an arrangement of talks.

“I think there should be respect given to all parties. I do have my pride, I don’t want to be begging you all the time. I’d continue to do my level best but I think it needs two hands to clap, and in this case, it needs three. Let’s have an informal discussion or whatever the case may be, and we can talk about details later. I think we can start off by having a simple come-together and have a chat about the Chinese community as a whole.”