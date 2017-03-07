Agong opens 5th session of 13th parliamentary sitting

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V officially opened the first meeting of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament yesterday.

He was received on arrival at 10.30am by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Seri S. A. Vigneswaran.

His Majesty was also welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Sultan Muhammad V was then escorted to the royal dais past an honour guard of lance bearers while the main guard of honour’s Royal Malay Regiment Central Band stood in salute.

After the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official flag was hoisted, a 21-gun salute was fired, followed by the national anthem, ‘Negaraku’ performed by the band led by Kapten Muhammad Nor Azizan Yahya.

Sultan Muhammad V then inspected the main guard of honour comprising 104 personnel and four officers from the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Mejar Mohd Ridhwan Basheer.

After the ceremony, his majesty joined in a photography session at the before being escorted to the Dewan Rakyat to deliver the royal address.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 20 days until April 6 while the Dewan Negara will sit for nine days from April 17 till April 27. — Bernama