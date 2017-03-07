All lifts at SGH to be replaced by May 2018

KUCHING: All the six lifts at the main block of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is expected to be fully replaced by May 30 next year.

SGH director Dr Chin Zin Hing, in a press statement, said the replacement work would be carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR) in three phases – from May 25 this year to April 25 next year. Two units of lifts will be installed during each phase, with the first phase to run from May 25 to Sept 9, 2017; second phase (Sept 14 to Jan 3, 2018); and third phase (Jan 4 to April 25, 2018).

“Works have to be carried out in phases to enable patients, visitors and hospital staff to use the remaining lifts,” said Chin, who urged the public to give full cooperation and remain patient during the whole replacement period.

The statement also clarified that works to replace and upgrade the lifts commenced on Nov 30 last year with the handover to JKR as the agency to implement the project, which was approved under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Currently, the new lifts are still in the fabricating stage and will be transported to SGH from May 18 to 24 for installation.

Meanwhile, in response to the article published by The Borneo Post on Feb 18 regarding three malfunctioning lifts, Dr Chin said they had been repaired by JKR. Currently only one of the six lifts is under major repair and cannot be used.