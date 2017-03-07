Another kitchen-sinking quarter for O&G, downstream players see strong improvement

KUCHING: In line with the broader local bourse, analysts at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) saw the results disappointment ratio narrowing to 40 per cent from 56 in the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16) with higher numbers of outperformers, which are mostly Petronas stocks in the recently concluded 4Q16 result season.

Upstream services players were still in the red as in 4Q16, the aggregate revenue from upstream space deteriorated 40 per cent year on year (y-o-y) across all sub-segments – leading to cumulative operating losses for the quarter.

“Sequentially, asset-heavy players such as drillers and offshore support vessel (OSV) charterers widened their operating losses dragged by lower vessel utilisation with no reprieve in charter rates amidst the monsoon season,” it detailled in its report on Monday.

“What caught us by surprise was the aggregate oilfield services revenue which improved by six per cent quarter on quarter q-o-q helped by better work orders from companies such as Barakah Offshore Petroleum Bhd, Deleum Bhd and Uzma Bhd despite weaker seasonality.

“However, on a full-year basis, out of our total 15 core coverage stocks, five offshore services players ended FY16 with core losses largely marred by stubbornly high fixed cost amidst lower revenue.”

On the flipside, Kenanga Research saw that downstream players posted strong earnings improvement in 4Q16 buoyed by higher sales volume, stronger US dollar against the ringgit and better plant utilisation.

All these led cumulative FY16 earnings higher by seven per cent amidst a five per cent drop in the full-year aggregate revenue.

“Within the upstream space, the aggregate impairment in FY16 was 2.3 times higher than what was impaired in FY15. This is largely attributable to Bumi Armada Bhd which made a cumulative impairment amount of RM1.7 billion on its floating production, storage and offshore vessels (FPSOs), subsea vessels and OSVs.

“Besides that, we also see an increase in the provision of doubtful debts, suggesting that companies are encountering collection issues from selective clients. “

This came on the back of production curb nearing 100 per cent compliance. As February data showed an increase in compliance to 100 per cent from 90 per cent in January to reduce output from the OPEC nations, Kenanga Research did not discount the possibility of an extension of the output cut after six months which will be decided in the next OPEC meeting in May.

“On the other hand, US rigs count and inventory also continued with its uptrend and new president, Trump’s protectionism policy is inclined to exacerbate the situation.

“Hence, we believe in the near term, oil prices outlook will be rather flattish unless more aggressive measures are proposed to curb production.

“All in, we retain our in-house Brent oil forecast of USD55/bbl in 2017. Domestically, better contract flow is seen in 1Q17 across different subsegments.”

Year to date, Kenanga Research saw contract flow being awarded for drilling, FPSO, oilfield services segments, although contract value are undetermined for certain contracts depending on actual work orders.

It expected such a trend to continue, foreseeing stronger earnings in 2H17 when these contracts start kicking in.

Kenanga Research kept its neutral call on the O&G sector with positive bias in view of better contract flows from Petronas and other oil majors.