Azalina: Bill to amend Bankruptcy Act focus of current sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The bill to amend the Bankruptcy Act 1967 which is expected to give people declared bankrupt a new lease of life, will be the focus of debate during the current Parliamentary sitting.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the amendments to the Act was among the main agenda in the Fifth Session of 13th Parliament which commenced yesterday.

“Apart from that, I will seek to ensure the Child Sexual Crimes Bill is tabled during this meeting,” she said in a media statement here yesterday.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V when opening the first meeting of the Fifth Term of the 13th Parliament at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday stressed that the government would be amending the Bankruptcy (Amendment) Act 1967 to give bankrupt victims a second chance to start a new life and continue to contribute to the nation’s economy.

According to Azalina, as at Feb 28, 2017, four bills had been been confirmed for second and third reading and that the Supplementary Supply Bill would also be tabled at this meeting.

Among the bills for second and third reading are the Courts (Modes of Commencement of Civil Actions) (Amendmdent) Bill 2916; Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 and Stamps (Amendment) Bill 2016. — Bernama