CATS FM treats 50 listeners to the movies

KUCHING: CATS FM treated 50 lucky listeners to the screening of ‘Logan: The Wolverine’ for a CATS Movie Day with CATS’ presenters and staff at a packed MBO cinema at The Spring recently.

In a press statement from CATS FM, the screening was also joined by their managing director Dato’ Hanifah Taib-Alsree and chief executive officer Mohd Iskandar Mohd Nawawi.

Iskandar said the CATS Movie Day is an expansion of its #CATSDayOut programme which aims to provide another

venue for the radio station to get closer to its listeners in a relaxed setting.

“Over the years, we have initiated and organised various community-minded programmes to serve people throughout the state. At the same time, we conduct many entertainment programmes including CATS Movie Day as a reward for our listeners who have been supporting us for the past 20 years – of which we plan to carry on doing,” he added.

For more info, visit www.catsfm.my or follow CATS FM Facebook or Instagram.