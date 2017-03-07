Civil servants snap up 591 units in housing project for them

MIRI: Government employees have bought 591 units out of 817 units of 1Malaysia Civil Servants’ Housing Project (PPA1M) Melia Residences @ Parkcity Eastwood.

PPA1M unit Principal Assistant Secretary of Prime Minister’s Department, Mursyidul Syafiq Marzuki said there are still 226 units of double storey terrace houses available.

“The price for a double storey terrace house is RM300,000 per unit and so far 591 approved units were purchased by civil servants here and the total of 722 applications have been received,” he told reporters at a press conference here yesterday.

However, he said currently only the middle units of the double storey are open to buyers while the corner units would only be open for sale if the middle units are selling well.

“We will reopen the application for PPA1M after the opening ceremony of Melia Residences @ Parkcity Easwood Miri this Saturday and application can also be done online,” he said.

Mursydul said when the application closed on December 31 last year, a total of 722 applications were received from civil servants from low and middle income groups.

PPA1M is a government programme to provide quality, affordable home at 30 per cent below market price for civil servants.

The PPA1M Melia Residences @ Parkcity Eastwood is the first project here undertaken by PPA1M and Pantai Bayu Sdn Bhd is the developer.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari is expected to officiate at the opening of the project this Saturday at 11 am.

He will also be handing certificates to selected buyers and there will be a visit to model home units. The event will be attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa and more than 2,000 guests including buyers are expected at the opening of the housing site.

Also present at the press conference were Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, Miri District Officer Abdul Aziz Yussuf and officers from Pantai Bayu Sdn Bhd.