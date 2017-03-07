CMBA at Unimas cut out for the working professional

MIRI: If you want to shape your career to fit today’s reality of a changing business environment, the innovative Corporate Master in Business Administration (CMBA) is ideal for you.

Offered by IBS College in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), makes it possible for professionals to earn a master’s degree while working full time.

The programme has so far attracted students from diverse academic backgrounds and working experience. Taught by a group of dedicated and qualified lecturers, the programme is innovative, application-oriented and multi-disciplinary.

The CMBA gives the working professionals the flexibility to upgrade their managerial skills and career growth. The Unimas CMBA programme stands out from other MBA programmes because it retains the best features of the traditional MBA but is combined with contemporary features sought by today’s business managers.

The CMBA is a master’s programme by course work over a minimum duration of 18 months (14 modules), which is an equivalent study of a minimum of 5 semesters. The programme is structured into three modules, each defining a specific functional area of study. The modules are divided into Core, Elective and Research.

For the entry requirement, candidates must possess at least one of the following qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree with a minimum CGPA of 2.50 or equivalent, as accepted by the University’s Senate; a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent but with CGPA less than 2.50 and a minimum of 5 years’ working experience, or other equivalent qualifications approved by the Senate.

For international students apart from these qualifications, a minimum IELTS score of 6.0 or its equivalent is required.

Apart from CMBA, IBS College also offers the following Master’s programmes of Unimas namely : Master of Science in Human Resource Development which is suitable for human resource practitioners, office administrators, educators and fresh graduates from various disciplines; Master of Science (Learning Science) – suitable for teachers, trainers, education officers and administrators and fresh graduates who are keen to pursue a career in education and training and the Master of Advanced Information Technology. For the above-mentioned programmes, the June 2017 intake is in progress.

IBS College also provides the ‘MyBrain15’ scholarship award worth RM10,000 for eligible students.

Who are eligible to apply for MyBrain15 scholarship award? Candidates must be aged 35 and below and obtained minimum CGPA 3.00 in Bachelor’s degree programme.

In addition, all IBS College alumni are eligible to receive RM2,000 scholarship. The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan is also available to deserving students.

For further information, contact IBS College at 085-438666 or its marketing staff Grace at 014-9988875 or Jerome at 016-5250948.