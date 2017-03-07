‘Cost of living, house ownership main agenda to be addressed’

Cost of living and house ownership are the main agenda to be immediately addressed by the government, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid (BN-Bagan Datuk) said the two aspects had also captured serious attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, as mentioned in his speech when opening the first meeting of the fifth term of the 13th Parliament at the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

“Indeed, the two aspects have become the government’s main focus in solving the people’s problems. Besides, the government will also strive to ensure balance of infrastructure built in both urban and rural areas as hoped by the King.

“What’s important now is how political stability can be maintained for the next 30 years in time to achieve the National Transformation 2050 (TN50), which takes into account the opinions of the young generation and will be the main framework and policy for Malaysia to be in the world’s top 20 nations,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, also expressed proud when the achievement and success of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Armed Forces (ATM) in maintaining national security and defence became among the main focus in the King’s speech.

Meanwhile, His Majesty’s concern over the wellbeing of the security forces personnel had also become a morale booster for them to continue serving the people and the country.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (BN-Sembrong) said the PDRM and ATM personnel would definitely be happy with His Majesty’s words concerning efforts to ensure their wellbeing, as well as the commitment to strengthen the two forces.

“We believe that with His Majesty’s blessing and support, our security forces personnel at the ministry will remain in high spirit. InsyaAllah, everything that we planned will be implemented,” he said. — Bernama