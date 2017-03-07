‘Essential to master Mandarin to do business with China’

MIRI: The Mandarin language has become a lingua franca to do business with China, an emerging global economic powerhouse.

In stating this, prominent businessman Datuk Hii King Chiong said it is thus of great importance for businessmen to know and be proficient in the Chinese language as it has become a language that is spoken and written globally, with which one can make a huge impact when seeking business relations with China.

According to Hii, the world community now focuses on China’s strong economic growth; hence it would be to Malaysians’ advantage if they can master the Mandarin language to do business with China, considering that Malaysia has bilateral ties with China on business.

“I will continue to help the Chinese medium schools here as it will benefit students or the future generations to excel in their undertakings,” Hii said after receiving a courtesy call from the board of directors of Miri Pei Min Middle School, which was led its chairman Khor Ooi Long, yesterday.

During the courtesy call, the board of directors handed Hii a letter of appointment as Pei Min Middle School Building Committee chairman, and briefed him on the proposed construction of a RM15-million new school building of three five-storey blocks.

“Don’t judge my sincerity to help the Chinese schools and in giving donations and contributions,” he said further.

Pledging that he would help with the new school building, he assured that he would look for other donors to come forward to provide the same assistance.

Meanwhile, Khor said Hii’s appointment was in recognition of Hii’s commitment in helping the school all these years.

He described Hii as a generous person who donated every year to the school.

Khor said the school now has 860 students, from Form 1 to Form 6.