Four villages surrounded by flood in Tapin

RANTAU, South Kalimantan: Four villages in three sub-districts in Tapin inundated by flood after a high intensity of rain since Sunday afternoon (5/3), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

The four villages namely Serawi and Pulau Penang village in the sub-district of Binuang, Tambarangan village in South Tapin, and Parigi Simbar in the sub-district of Bakarangan.

In coordination meeting, Vice Regent H Sufian Noor instructed all relevant agencies immediately deployed a team of evacuation to help citizens victims of flooding.

“Ambulances, medical teams and evacuation teams from BPBDs Tapin to be on alert,” said Vice Regent.

Tapin Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported the flooding in the Tambarangan occured because of overflow of Tambarangan river. While Tapin river still in the category of alert.

Meanwhile, reports from several residents in Tambarangan said that the flood as high as 1 meter and water soaked roads and houses.

“Some people have started evacuating electronic goods, because the river water continues to overflow,” said Norma, villager of Bakarangan.

The flooding also caused some schools dismissed students and some village facilities can do their normal activities to serve public.

“Hopefully, the water quickly go down,” other citizens hoped.