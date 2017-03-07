Grace period for employers ends on March 31 – Socso

SIBU: Employers here are urged to treasure the grace period of March 1-31 to register with Social Security Organisation (Socso) or risk getting compounded on the spot during the nation-wide ‘Ops Kesan’ which begins on April 1.

Socso Sibu manager Tan Phang Chia said there will be no compromise under ‘Ops Kesan’.

He pointed out that the compound sum depends on the severity of the offence.

“Section 4 (of Employees’ Social Security Act 1969) is the requirement for employers to register companies with Socso if they employ any employee under a contract of service or apprenticeship.

“Failure or late registration of employees being employed falls under Section 5 and normally, in this scenario, the company already registered (with Socso). Therefore, during this grace period, employers who voluntarily come forward and register will not be compounded,” he told The Borneo Post during an interview yesterday.

He said under ‘Ops Kesan’, the offences could either be non-compliance with Section 4 or Section 5 of the Act.

He also disclosed that Socso had sent letters to various government agencies and organisations to enlist their help to inform their respective contractors to register with Socso.

Meanwhile, Socso Sibu deputy branch manager Jimmy Hendrick Kijan said their operations will cover Sibu, Kanowit, Stapang and Selangau.

Tan said they acted on 17 cases last year with compounds collected totalling RM6,500.

Meanwhile, he advised members of the public to refrain from engaging the services of ‘middlemen’ in dealing with Socso.

“Deal directly with us in all matters pertaining to submissions and claims. If they (claimants) deserve the benefits – they will definitely get it. But if they feel not satisfied, there is a platform to appeal, whereby things will be transparently dealt with,” he said.