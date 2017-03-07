Iban Kuntau association to hold inaugural meeting March 25

Churchill (seated, centre), flanked by Guro Patric Tuat and Mabong (seated left), with Kuntau Iban trainees at Sadia Academy premises in Kota Sentosa. Mabong (fifth left) and Guro Patric Tuat (eighth left) with several trainees at a Kelang in Bintawa, Kuching. Ttrainees practise their Iban Kuntau moves at Sadia Academy in Kota Sentosa.

KUCHING: Sarawak Iban Kuntau Association (Sikar) will hold its inaugural meeting this March 25 to elect its office-bearers for the 2017-2019 term.

The association was officially registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) in October last year, but it was formed in 2015.

According to Sikar pro tem secretary Mabong Unggang, the meeting will commence at 3pm with the registration of members. The venue will be announced later on.

Additionally, Sikar will also advertise the programme on Utusan Borneo two weeks prior to the meeting.

“Sikar will decide on the venue for the meeting over the next few days,” he told The Borneo Post here on Sunday night, adding that the membership is open to Ibans for the time being.

Every new member will need to fill out and sign the membership form. Every one of them also needs to pay RM15 life membership fee and another RM5 administrative fee.

The formation of Sikar came about following many demands to preserve the martial art and the wish of members and enthusiasts to see that Kuntau Iban be a regulated as a competitive sports one day, in 2015.

“There’s also an aim to popularise the art and sport of Kuntau Iban among other communities in the country. Another noble objective of Sikar is to instil self-discipline and decorum in practitioners and trainees. We will do things step by step,” he said, adding that Sikar members would also be made aware of the sensitive customs or traditions surrounding the art, which the masters fondly term as ‘Guro’.

“Most active Guro and ‘Kelang’ (training centres) still practice the custom of secrecy and selective recruitment,” he disclosed.

On another matter, Mabong said Sikar had postponed its planned ‘Aum Besai Guro Guro’ (Convention of Guro Guro) to a more suitable date later.

The initial date was for the convention to be held in conjunction with the March 25 meeting, he said.

Meanwhile, Sikar pro tem president Churchill Edward Drem hoped to get more sponsors to provide the newly-formed association with seed funds so that it could hold the inaugural meeting and follow up on its activities smoothly.

“I believe that Iban community is not short of generous donors as well as those championing on the preservation of Iban traditional arts, sports and culture.

“We acknowledge the popularity of Kuntau Iban – the more reason to develop it into a modern sport and expose it to the younger generation so that the love for this martial art would not fade in time,” said Churchill.

The high number of requests from netizens to become members of the Facebook and WhatsApp closed groups ‘Serakup Kuntau Dayak (Sikar)’ is indicative of the great interest in Kuntau Iban.

The number of ‘likes’ for Sikar Facebook page has reached 7,800 members, the WhatsApp now has more than 170 members.

Both social media platforms for Sikar were created in February last year.

Adding on, Churchill said Sikar would work closely with all Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including Sadia Academy, as well as relevant authorities and sport bodies, in running its activities.

“However, we are very mindful of the custom of secrecy adopted by several Guro Guro and Kelang. I have been told that there are 23 active centres in Sarawak,” he said.

Churchill also welcomed the move by members to open up clubs and centres to the public, but reminded them to register with the ROS and relevant sports authorities.

“The registration of clubs or associations is also a strategy for raising funds. Through registration with relevant authorities, it would allow them (associations) to open bank accounts and also take care of their members,” Churchill pointed out.