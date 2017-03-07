Kang Chol leaves M’sia following expulsion

SEPANG: North Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, who was declared Persona Non Grata by the Malaysian goverment, yesterday left the country following the expulsion order on him.

He left from the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 6.35pm on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH360 to Beijing.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman on Saturday had announced that the Malaysian Government had declared Kang Chol as Persona Non Grata and gave him 48 hours from 6pm on March 4 to leave the country.

In making the announcement, Anifah said Malaysia would act firmly against any insult to the country or any any attempt to tarnish its image.

According to him, Kang Chol had made wild and baseless claims about Kuala Lumpur in connection with the investigations into the murder of North Korean national Kim Chol at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13.

The death of Kim Chol, widely reported to be Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has received worldwide media attention.

It was reported that Jong-nam was waiting for his flight to Macau at klia2 on Feb 13 when two women suddenly wiped his face with a liquid which was later identified as the VX nerve agent.

Jong-nam reportedly sought help at a customer service counter at the airport and was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way.

He had used a passport bearing the name Kim Chol.

Two foreign women, Siti Aisyah, 25, an Indonesian, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, a Vietnamese, were charged at the Sepang Sessions Court on Wednesday with murdering him. There was a media frenzy when Kang Chol arrived at KLIA at 4.40pm.

Kang Chol, in his translated comments, said that he was leaving the country as the Malaysian government had declared him persona non grata.

He also expressed grave concern over the ‘extreme measures’ taken by the Malaysian government, saying it did great harm to the bilateral relations which had a history of 40 years. — Bernama