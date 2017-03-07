Najib calls on N. Korea to immediately release all Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has called on North Korea to immediately release all Malaysians in the hermit kingdom after Pyongyang banned Malaysians from leaving the country.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms North Korea’s decision to prevent Malaysian citizens from leaving the country.

“This abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage, is in total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms,” he wrote on social media today.

“As a peace-loving nation, Malaysia is committed to maintaining friendly relations with all countries. However, protecting our citizens is my first priority and we will not hesitate to take all measures necessary when they are threatened,” he added.

Najib also said that he had summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

“I have also instructed the Inspector General of Police to prevent all North Korean citizens in Malaysia from leaving the country until we are assured of the safety and security of all Malaysians in North Korea.

“Our hope is for a swift resolution,” he said.