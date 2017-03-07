Police refute claims pastor murdered, body found

SHAH ALAM: Police today (Tuesday) refuted the claims that a pastor who was suspected to have been abducted last month has been killed and his body found.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said investigations into the abduction of the pastor in Jalan Bahagia, Petaling Jaya is ongoing, and has in fact been intensified.

“All the claims are not true, only rumours. We have intensified the investigations into the case and to date, no arrests have been made,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Fadzil was commenting on rumours spread on the Whatsapp application that police had allegedly blocked the road to the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters and the pastor had been murdered and his body found.

He added that to date, police had not received any report on the rumour, but will investigate the source that started it.

Fadzil also urged all parties not to spread the rumour which could disrupt the investigations into the case.

“As this is a high-profile case, we ask that all parties do not spread untruths which could affect the investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bernama found the entrance to the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters was not closed as claimed in the rumour.

According to media reports, the victim, 62, was believed to have been abducted by a group of masked men on Feb 13.

The reports also said the pastor was last seen driving his Honda Accord alone during the incident. – Bernama