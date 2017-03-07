Royal concern over graft, leaks

Yang di-Pertuan Agong wants those involved in bribes, disclosure of official secrets to be punished

Sultan Muhammad V, accompanied by Najib on his left, makes his way to the parliament. Behind the King is Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama photo Sultan Muhammad V (fifth left) in a group photo with Najib (fourth left) and his wife Rosmah (third left) as well as Ahmad Zahid (sixth left) after the opening of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament yesterday. Also seen are Pandikar Amin (left) and wife Puan Sri Hadijah Teng Abdullah and S Vigneswaran (seventh left) and wife Datin Seri Susita Vigneswaran. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V yesterday expressed disappointment on the occurrence of fraud, corruption and leaks of government information involving government officials and former civil servants.

His Majesty said although only a handful were involved in such activities, it had eroded the people’s trust in the government.

“As such I welcome the move to bring those involved to justice. The people must also give support by not being involved as the ones who offer bribery or possess unauthorised classified documents,” he said when speaking at the official opening of the first meeting of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament here yesterday.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Seri S. A. Vigneswaran, cabinet ministers, MPs, Dewan Negara senators, dignitaries and invited guests.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation on the success of the Royal Malaysia Police in reducing the crime rate, combating radicalism and heresies and militant ideology that are in conflict with the Sunnah belief in the country.

“Not forgeting the Malaysian Armed Forces, which play a very important role in safeguarding the country’s security without us reliasing their sacrifices for the sake of our beloved homeland.

“I and the government will continue to strengthen both these security forces,” he said, adding that the government intended to increase its acquisition of equipment and vehicles, looking after the welfare such as providing quarters and so on.

Sultan Muhammad V also welcomed the government’s move to deploy additional security assets and facilities such as helicopter forward operation base or ‘Sea Basing’ in the waters of Sabah East Coast to beef up security in the area concerned.

The cooperation and mutual understanding that had been reached with the government of the Philippines on security in the Sulu Sea had further enhanced bilateral ties between the two countries, especially in the field of security, he said.

Touching on the economic situation to ensure that the country’s financial position would continue to be strong, he said the government was committed to continuing fiscal consolidation measures to achieve a balanced budget target by 2020.

“Hence the government will continue to strive to take concrete steps to further increase the size of the economy from RM1.3 trillion at present to RM2 trillion within the next seven to eight years.

“In addition to the long-term, the government will also strive to make Malaysia among the 20 major world economies,” said His Majesty.

He also said the depreciation of the ringgit against the currencies of major countries had affected the people but it was caused by internal and external factors.

“I believe the government is fully committed to resolving this problem as soon as possible,” he said.

On measures to ease the burden of the people, particularly the B40 income group (lowest 40 per cent) and M40 (middle 40 per cent), he was confident various initiatives were generated, including the provision of targeted subsidies, improving rates and diversifying the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), assistance to small traders and others.

On house ownership for target groups, His Majesty said so far 77.1 per cent out of the targeted one million affordable houses to be built between 2013 and 2018 was now at the implementation stage, including those which were completed.

He said the government also planned to build 10,000 housing units for the youths (M40) called ‘Affordable Houses for Youths’ which is expected to begin this year with 5,000 units by the federal government in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, Sultan Muhammad V also stressed the government would also amend the Bankrupcy Act 1967 to give a second chance to the bankrupt to start a new life and continue to contribute to the country’s economy.

He also commended the government’s emphasis on infrastructure and public transport development, especially rail-based like the High-speed Rail project, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), east coast rail route and extension of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) route to enhance the people’s mobility and communications.

Touching on efforts to protect children from sexual criminals who exploited them, he said the government would present the Bill on children sexual crimes to deal with the problem comprehensively.

Sultan Muhammad V also welcomed and supported the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) as envisioned by the Prime Minister and described it as vision that is 30 years forward in making Malaysia a successful country in the world stage.

On the position and sanctity of Islam, His Majesty hoped measures implemented to tackle the spread of deviant teachings through the mass media and websites continue to be improved, including through Islamic administrative enforcement.

“At the same time, the consensus among Muslim leaders in the country is very good and welcomed as in the handling of the Rohingya minority issue in Myanmar,” he said.

Sultan Muhammad V also took the opportunity to express his happiness on the state visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to Malaysia last week.

“Indeed the visit strengthened the two countries which is at the best level,” he said.

Earlier Sultan Muhammad V, who was appointed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in December officiated at the opening of the first meeting of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament here yesterday.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 20 days until April 6 while the Dewan Negara will convene for nine days from April 17 until April 27. — Bernama