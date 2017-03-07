Seek professional educational consultancy from Ges Global at BPIEF 2017

KUCHING: Come and meet experienced education counsellors from Ges Global Education Group during the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017, taking place at Vivacity Megamall here this March 11 and 12, running from 10am to 7pm daily.

Ges Global strives to provide high-quality education consultancy to students in Sibu.

Since its setup in 200o, the company has expanded organically – establishing a presence in Sarawak and Sabah.

Its regional footprint has even extended to Kuala Lumpur to meet the burgeoning educational needs of more and more students across Asean. Over the last decade, its professional consultants have helped students with advisory and placements into many reputable schools, colleges and universities across Malaysia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Netherlands, the UK and the US.

“Ges Global is committed to designing the best educational pathway for students, each one leading to a successful career ahead. Our dedicated team of consultants works hard to ensure students achieve their maximum potential in their choice of study fields. Even as they work hand-in-hand with reputable partner varsities to make a wider range of quality courses available, they are also buddies to every student who comes to them.

“From an initial review of the best educational options to the final selection of the best varsity, Ges Global’s role is to help students find courses that are the best fit to their abilities and ambition.

“After completing this, they continue to guide their students through important procedures such as enrolment, UCAS applications, travel and visa arrangements, as well as accommodation sourcing and booking,” said a spokesperson.

Such involvement does not end when students leave for their studies. To ensure that they would have a smooth transition into a new environment, Ges Global helps connect them with existing students, and remain in touch throughout their new journey, providing any assistance that they might need.

They also facilitate regular academic progress follow-ups with the parents, to ensure that they are updated on how their children are coming along.

“Ges Global works closely with partner universities to keep abreast of the latest developments so students are able to make informed choices about their studies. Our consultants are knowledgeable, friendly and well versed with the course options available, and they are constantly ready to be our students advisory answer any queries they may have. They represent a wide number of institutions of higher learning in the UK, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland,” said the spokesperson.

Ges Global’s network of offices spans across seven locations in Malaysia – Sibu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Subang Jaya are there ready to serve the students. Plus, the counselling and consultation services are free of charge.