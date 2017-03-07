Sibu Jaya lift ‘Seventh Son’ futsal title

SIBU: Sibu Jaya won the Seventh Son Futsal Championship after defeating Jayen FT 2-1 in the final held at Bukit Lima Futsal Stadium here last Sunday.

The tournament was organised by Seventh Son Sports and Recreational Club in collaboration with Information Department and 1Malaysia Community.

Star Manok and Uranus FC were joint third.

Sibu Jaya goalkeeper Mohd Khairul Abdul Hamid was named best goalkeeper while Julkipli Yusuf of Jayen FT won the best player and top scorer awards.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King officiated at the prize-giving. He was represented by his political secretary Tiong Sie Keong.

Also present was Sibu District Information Officer Rosman Zaini.

A total of 32 teams took part in the two-day competition aimed at fostering ties among the youth.