Sizeable start to HSL’s year with RM333 mln contract

KUCHING: Analysts laud Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) for procuring a RM333 million contract for the wastewater treatment plant and sewer networks in Miri from the Sarawak Sewerage Services Department.

The project announced last Friday is for 48 months and involves earthworks, wastewater treatment plant, sewer networks, pumping station and property connections.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) said this was HSL’s first contract win for the financial year 2017 (FY17), estimating the group’s orderbook to now stand at RM2.4 billion.

Against FY16’s construction revenue, this translates to a strong cover ratio of 5.6 times, it said.

“This is continuing from last year’s strong job wins. To recap, HSL managed to secure a record RM1.9 billion worth of jobs last year,” it recapped in a research note yesterday.

“This largely comprised Phase 2 of the Kuching Wastewater System worth RM563 million and a package of the Pan Borneo Highway for RM1.2 billion.”

HLIB Research noted as these were jobs with long durations, there has been minimal contribution thus far as work has yet to gain significant traction.

“Physical work on the Pan Borneo Highway has just begun while the Kuching Wastewater System is still in the preliminary analysis and investigative stage.”

As year-to-date job wins of RM333 million were still within the firm’s RM400 million orderbook replenishment for FY17, it retained its earnings forecast. However, there is potential upside to HLIB Research’s earnings estimate as 83 per cent of its orderbook target has already been met despite only being in early March.

on the other hand, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) remained neutral on the contract given that HSL’s year to date wins is still within its FY17 replenishment target, also at RM400 million.

“While our replenishment target might seem overly conservative, we note that HSL’s historical replenishment from FY10 to FY15 ranged from RM130 million to RM550 million except for their bumper year in FY16 when they secured RM1.85 billion worth of jobs largely from the Pan Borneo and Kuching Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

“Meanwhile, we also understand that this contract is one of the larger contracts within HSL’s tender list and remaining tenders are mostly smaller contracts with values less than RM100 million. Hence, we maintain our FY17 replenishment target.”

For FY17, Kenanga Research expect its construction billings to step up as Pan Borneo and Kuching wastewater treatment plant secured in 1Q16 progresses into more advance stages.

“However, we remain cautious on these projects considering the challenging nature of these projects that could cause margin pressures due to onsite/technical issues.”