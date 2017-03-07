Subramaniam dismisses claim Kim Chol died of heart attack

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam yesterday confirmed the post mortem report on Kim Chol did not mention he died of a heart attack.

He said Malaysia’s forensic team had already dismissed North Korea’s claim that Kim Chol could have died of a heart attack.

“We are not sure which person or medical report they (North Korea) are referring to. Based on the post mortem findings there is no heart attack.

“But they (North Korea) are saying he died because of a heart attack. How come a person who has not done an autopsy or see the report can jump into that kind of conclusion,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby.

Dr Subramaniam also stressed that the government was still waiting for the DNA to confirm the identification of the body. — Bernama