Taylor’s Education Group stresses on quality teaching, learning programmes

KUCHING: Taylor’s University and Taylor’s College, which make up the higher education arm of Taylor’s Education Group, have received high accolades from the Ministry of Higher Education for the quality of its teaching and learning programmes.

For senior public relations practitioner Elsy Tan, choosing the right university for her son Lim Ben-Jie was a decision that they made together.

“My husband and I discussed the choices and evaluated factors such as the reputation of the university, cost of education, travelling time, distance from home, transport arrangements – among other things. We wanted to make an informed decision together, which led to Ben-Jie studying at Taylor’s University,” she said.

According to Tan, her son threw himself into ‘university life’, got involved in AIESEC, emceed many events and then, just when she thought he had done everything he wanted, Ben-Jie contested and became the president of Taylor’s University Students Council.

That same year, Ben-Jie further honed his leadership skills and learned how to guide his team in working cohesively towards achieving great success.

“I could not be more proud of him – he literally ‘blossomed’ at Taylor’s University,” she said of her son who graduated in 2015.

Kaautam Uthaya Suriyan, who is currently pursuing his studies at University of Berkeley, was a Taylor’s College graduate. He believed that a college should play a role in identifying and discovering different learning skills for academic success.

“My experience at Taylor’s College has allowed me to pursue my studies internationally and I can say with confidence that the programme and the teachers have shaped me as a person and student.

“I found the teaching methods to be interactive and effective, and how knowledge and real life situations were connected. The challenge is there for us to learn and grow, and this is what we, as students, need to take us further.”

In a 2015 JobStreet.com survey involving 472 managers in Malaysia, more than one-third of employers said students who had held leadership positions at university level would have better chances at gaining employment, while about 20 per cent said they would look for those involved in extracurricular activities.

Taylor’s College was awarded the prestigious ‘6-Star’ (Outstanding) rating by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia in the MyQUEST 2014/2015 assessement, maintaining its status as the only private college awarded with such rating for both its Subang Jaya and Sri Hartamas campuses for the second time after 2012.

The Subang Jaya campus also received a 6-Star rating in the initial MyQUEST – the Malaysian Quality Evaluation Systems rating exercise – in 2010.

The quality of the undergraduate teaching and learning at Taylor’s University has also been acknowledged by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia, as indicated by its ‘Tier 5: Excellent’ rating in the Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education (Setara) for three times – 2009, 2011 and 2013 – since the formation of the rating system.

On the international front, Taylor’s University was ranked No 179 in Asia and No 29 in Southeast Asia under the QS Asian University Rankings 2016 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) – a global higher education analyst.

It was the top university among non-government-linked company (GLC) private universities in Malaysia and the youngest university in Malaysia to make it to the top 200 universities in Asia.

Taylor’s University was also awarded with a 5-Star rating in five categories under the QS Stars Rating 2016 – namely ‘Teaching’, ‘Employability’, ‘Facilities’, ‘Internationalisation’ and ‘Inclusiveness’.

