‘Worry’ over lack of S’wak goalkeepers

OTA SAMARAHAN: Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) is desperately looking for good calibre Sarawakian goalkeepers.

According to FAS vice president Abang Sohardi Abang Zaini, the shortage is somewhat “worrying” as the state should not rely on the supply of goalkeepers from the other states.

“We hope that everyone involved in football development in the state, especially those who are grooming youngsters to become professional players, will look into the goalkeeping department as that is the area where Sarawak lacks most. It is about time that we find a Sarawakian who can truly compete at the highest level as a goalkeeper,” he said.

Abang Sohardi was speaking during the launching ceremony of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Coaching Certificate (Level 1) at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Student Pavilion Multi-purpose Hall yesterday.

A total of 20 participants are registered for the course from March 6 to 11.

National futsal coach and AFC elite futsal instructor Chiew Chun Yong is conducting the course.

The course, organised by the Mas Gading Community College, aims to groom more Sarawakians to become certified futsal coaches.

Also present during the ceremony was Community College Sports Council chairman Associate Lt. Col. (PA) Md Kassim Jaafar.