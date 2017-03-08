44 players vie for Sibu Closed Snooker title

SIBU: A total of 44 players registered for the Snooker Cueball Closed Championship which began on Monday night at Cueball Centre here.

Main sponsor Mark Ling declared open the tournament which is for Sibu residents.

“This is the first snooker championship of the year and I believe the players would be eager to showcase their best shooting skills,” event organiser Mark Yeo said.

Top three players in the single-knock competition will receive RM1000, RM500 and RM250 in cash prizes.

Quarter-finalists will pocket RM100 each while the highest scorer will get RM200.

The tournament is the prelude to three other local tournaments for this year.