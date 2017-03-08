6,320,769 applications for BR1M 2017 approved

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 6,320,769 applications for the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2017 have been approved, involving an allocation of RM5.41 billion, according said the Finance Ministry.

The BR1M includes RM1,200 each to 3,242,048 households earning RM3,000 and less a month; RM900 each to 291,918 households earning between RM3,001 and RM4,000 a month; and RM450 each to 2,786,803 individuals earning below RM2,000 a month.

“Those who failed in their applications for BR1M 2017 will be receiving a letter or email explaining the reasons and how they can make an appeal,” the ministry said in a statement here yesterday.

The appeal can be made free of charge at any Inland Revenue Board (IRB) branches, nearest Hasil service centres or urban transformation centres (UTC) until May 31. The appellant has to fill up an appeal form and submit the supporting documents, including salary statement, bank account statement (company or individual) and a copy of the spouse or dependents’ identity card, the statement said.

In the case of unsuccessful applications related to Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) registration data, the ministry said the applicant need not to get any verification from the SSM to appeal. The applicant only needs to submit a statement of income or bank account to the IRB during the appeal period to confirm the information relating to income, the statement said.

The Finance Ministry BR1M recipients who wished to update their personal information, such as their benefactors and mailing addresses, can do so at the nearest IRB, Hasil service centre or UTC branches during the appeal period. — Bernama