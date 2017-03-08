Court Latest News 

Accountant charged with insulting modesty of 12-year-old girl


PETALING JAYA: An acccountant was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with insulting the modesty of a 12-year-old girl.

Leong Kem Soon, 27, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Salamiah Salleh.

The man was charged with committing the offence by making a video recording of the girl by directing his handphone towards her underwear at a bookshop at Ikano, Mutiara Damansara here, at 9.30 pm last March 4.

The charge, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Puspharasi, who prosecuted did not offer bail, but lawyer Muhammad Syazwan Hasan, representing Leong, requested his client to be allowed bail as he was working and was the family breadwinner.

The court set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and fixed April 5 for mention. – Bernama

