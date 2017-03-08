AWOL teacher arrested during drug raid

LAWAS: A primary school teacher was arrested during a raid on a house in Sundar Sub-district on Monday night, where police also found a crystalline substance believed to be Syabu weighing 3.4g.

It is learned that the teacher had gone absent without leave (AWOL) from his school for about one year.

Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the arrest made around 7.30pm.

“A later check on the suspect’s motorcycle uncovered a brown bag containing seven straws containing a reddish substance, and five straws containing a greenish substance,” he said.

The teacher also tested positive for amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 (2) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug abuse.

Separately, police also apprehended three unemployed men at Long Tuan road near Kampong Sebangang that same night where a white box containing transparent and greenish crystalline substances suspected to be drugs, was found inside the car the three were in.

“The substance seized from the suspects weighed 41g,” said Abang Zainal Abidin.

The three men aged between 29 and 32 are under a seven-day remand beginning yesterday pending investigation under Section 39A (2) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952.