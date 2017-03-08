Bill Kayong murder trial begins with five witnesses called

MIRI: The hearing of the murder of Miri PKR secretary Bill Kayong began at the High Court here yesterday with five witnesses called to testify.

The witnesses were all police personnel here namely Lance Corporal Hairi Bahrin an officer at the traffic section and four photographers – Corporal Rasit Othman, Lance Corporal Mohd Norazam Bahari, Corporal Rozali Dollah and Lance Corporal Mohd Hafidzzul Jimat.

They were testifying on the case involving Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, 30, from Jalan Dawai 1 Pujut 4D, who is charged with the murder of Bill Kayong at the traffic light intersection near E-Mart Supermarket in Kuala Baram Bypass around 8.20am on June 21, 2016. Three other locals, Lie Chang Loon, 38, Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, 46, Chin Wui Ching, 51, and Lie Chang Loon, 38, (still at large), also claimed trial to abetting bouncer Mohamad Fitri in murdering Bill or Mohd Hasbie Abdullah.

They are charged under Section 109, read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carry the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The first witness at the dock, Hairi, said on the day of the incident (June 21, 2016) while on duty at the operation room, he received a phone call from an individual named Emmanuel who said there was a Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number QMN6462 at the junction near the traffic light at Emart, with gunshot on the window screen.

“Upon receiving the call, I instructed the mobile police unit led by Corporal Sandy Atin to go to the scene. Soon after, I informed our officers and then made a police report,” he said when answering questions from head of Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mohd Fuad Abdul Aziz, whether he made any police report or not on the case.

However, upon cross examination by counsel for the accused, Ranbir Singh, Hairi said the registration number of the Toyota Hilux vehicle made earlier in the police report was wrong. It should be QMU6462. The other four photographers told the court that they were assigned to take photographs on the case upon instruction by officials including the investigating officer, ASP Lee Chee Keat, and officials from the forensic unit of police headquarters in Kuching.

Assisting Mohd Fuad in the prosecution were Hadya Farizal and Wan Mohammad I’zzat Wan Abdullah, while the counsels for the four accused were Ranbir Singh, Orlando Chua, Arthur Lee and David Kuok. Simon Siah and Majen Panyog who represented the victim’s family were also present. The public gallery was packed with family members and relatives of the victim and supporters who wanted to update themselves with the court proceedings.

Hearing continues at 9.30am today with Ravintharan Paramaguru presiding, where 30 more witnesses will be called to testify throughout the proceeding until June 22.