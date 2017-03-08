Calling entries for Triple X Bowling Classic

KUCHING: Entries are invited for the Triple X Bowling Classic which will be held at Riverside Superbowl from March 18-19.

To be played over eight games, the competition offers RM4,000 to the champion, RM2,500 to the second placing and RM1,200 to the third placing.

Those finishing in fourth to 10th spots will get RM800, RM500, RM300, RM200, RM100, RM80 and RM60 respectively.

The 11th to 20th placed winners shall each get RM50 while the bowlers in 21st to 30th placings shall each receive a meal voucher sponsored by Haeun Dae Korean Restaurant.

There will be zero handicap for Sukma and national bowlers but those having average of 181-200 Graded A will get handicap of 15, 165-180 Graded B (20), 150-164 Graded C (25), 149 & Below (30) and No Record (8).

The organiser will also be giving out special awards for the perfect game (RM250), women’s champion (RM100), and a hamper each for the men’s and women’s high game as well as the most senior bowler.

Prizes for the Graded B & Below are RM200 for the champion, RM100 for the second placing and RM80 for third placing while the fourth and fifth placing shall get RM50 and RM30 respectively.

For more information, contact Kevin Yeo at 016-8785993.