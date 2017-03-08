Games 

Calling teams for SDNU Under-21 Futsal Cup

Tournament promotional flyer

KUCHING: Six have confirmed although 29 teams have indicated interest in taking part in the SDNU President Under-21 Futsal Cup on March 19.

This was announced by SDNU Youth secretary Surai Abell yesterday.

The draw will be held at Stakan Sports Centre at Jalan Stakan in Kota Sentosa at 8pm on March 14.

Surai, who is also event organising secretary, said the deadline for submitting participation forms complete with the RM200 entrance fee will be this Sunday (March 12).

SDNU Youth, which is organising such a tournament for the first time, is working closely with various sports clubs and the State Sports Corporation in developing the sport.

The tournament is open to all Malaysians regardless of race and religion.

SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom will be officiating at the opening (11am) and closing (4.30pm) ceremonies of the one-day tournament.

Participation forms are still available at the Sentosa Sports Centre in Jalan Stakan and also obtainable from event technical committee members Alvin Harley at 011-31919257; Abner Zachary (016-8660425); Andrew Mallong (013-5720704) and Churchill Edward (017-8081485).

