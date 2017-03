SIBU: A police corporal was yesterday ordered to be remanded for six days to facilitate police investigation into a corruption case.

The suspect, 44, will be produced at a magistrates’ court again on March 13.

Earlier, an investigation officer from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) applied for a seven-day remand.

The suspect who wore a cap and face-mask arrived at the court house at about 9.30am, escorted by two MACC personnel.