Couple among 13 held over RM460,000 theft

KOTA KINABALU: Thirteen people, including a husband and wife, were arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the theft of close to RM460,000 worth of electronic communication components in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Salehhudin Abd Rahman said that among the items stolen were 240 transmitter batteries and components belonging to Celcom, and 200 meters of Telekom cables between February 3 and 13.

“A Celcom assistant from Kota Kinabalu lodged a police report on Feb 3 stating that several of its transmitter batteries and components have been stolen at the Celcom transmitter station in Bukit Padang.

He said the police immediately set up a task force and raided seven premises in Putatan, Kinarut, Tenom and Keningau the following day.

“This raid had led police to the arrest of five, including an Indonesian man, aged 18 and 49,” he told a press conference at the city police headquarters in Karamunsing here yesterday.

Police also confiscated a Proton Iswara car, an Isuzu Dmax vehicle, 27 car batteries, wire cutter and modified keys, said Salehhudin.

On Feb 13, a Telekom assistant also made a police report claiming that about 200 meters of electric cables were stolen at Jalan Kauluan in Tuaran, said Salehhudin.

“A CID team from Tuaran then carries out an investigation and raided an unnumbered house at Skim Penempatan Telipok around 3am on March 4.

“Six men, including three Filipinas and an Indonesian man, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and taken to the Tuaran police station for questioning,” said Salehhudin, adding that police also confiscated several Telekom cables, a Proton Exora and a Banatte van.

Following the arrests and continuous investigation, police again raided an unnumbered house at a scrap metal warehouse at Jalan Bantayan in Inanam.

“A husband-and-wife, in their 30s and 40s, believed to be the owner of the warehouse were apprehended and police also seized 55 batteries of numerous brands,” said Salehhudin.

He added that police were still investigating if a syndicate was involved in both cases.

“All the suspects will be remanded until March 8, while the husband and wife will be remanded until March 10,” he said.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft,” he said, adding that the offence carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both on conviction.

In an unrelated case, the police arrested four men for breaking into an office in Luyang on March 1.

“Investigation into the case then led police to four houses in Taman Telipok Ria in Tuaran, Kampung Berungis in Tauran and Seraya Apartment Telipok in Manggatal on March 4.

“During the raid, police also seized numerous electronic items such as television sets, speakers, home theater sets, laptops and cellphones worth about RM50,000,” he said.

The suspects, in their early 20s and mid 30s, have been detained for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

Also present at the press conference were city police chief ACP M. Chandra, deputy city police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman and Tuaran police chief DSP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malik.