Crying foul over fuel shortage in Marudi

MARUDI: There is shortage of fuel in this town though it has a petrol kiosk.

The shortage has caused great inconvenience and despair to those who need the fuel to run their vehicles and power up their generators.

The petrol kiosk that has been operating here since 2010 has been out of fuel from the middle of January, leaving customers wondering what has happened because it used to provide good service to them.

Also badly hit by the situation are longboat operators who come down from upper Baram to refuel their outboard engines only to find out that the kiosk has run out of fuel.

Government agencies were also left in a lurch as they could not get fuel for their vehicles and boats to visit flood-stricken villages and longhouses.

Others hit by the fuel shortage are taxi drivers, private vehicle owners and government departments.

Yesterday morning a fishermen from central Baram, who brought his catch down to Marudi for sale, had to hire a longboat as the express boat he usually used could not make the journey due to fuel shortage.

Meanwhile, a headman of one of the longhouses in Poyut/Lubok Nibong area said they need petrol for their bush cutters, rice mill and vehicles.

Attempts were made to contact the petrol kiosk for explanation but to no avail.