Customs to turn to dongles to detect GST evaders

Zulkifli (second right) listening to a briefing at the launching of the state-level National Blue Ocean Strategy Operations 3.0 (CBOS 3.0 Op) in Alor Setar. — Bernama photo

ALOR SETAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs (JKDM) will install a dongle at every premises of businesses registered with Goods and Services Tax (GST) to detect traders who are evading the tax.

JKDM deputy director-general (Customs and GST), Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said for a start, the pilot project would be initiated around the Klang Valley in the middle of this month involving 5,000 selected premises.

“The dongle will be plugged to every cash register which allows each transaction to be recorded and sent to the JKDM server at the Customs headquarters,” he said after launching the state-level National Blue Ocean Strategy Operations 3.0 (CBOS 3.0 Op) here yesterday.

He said the device mechanism would enable the Customs to know the real-time collection thus encouraging traders to comply in submitting the first assessment statement (GST-03 statement) and ensure that they issue receipts to consumers.

“The device will be installed for a three-month period and we will monitor its effectiveness before they are made permanent. However to fully implement this system it will depend on funds from the Finance Ministry,” he said adding that the project was still in the proposal stage.

The CBOS 3.0 Op which will involve 200,000 GST registered companies is aimed at improving GST compliance level through education. — Bernama