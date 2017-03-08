DPM: Border guards changed frequently to prevent corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement officers and security forces at the country’s border areas are changed frequently to prevent them being drawn into corruption, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the move was taken to ensure that these officers and personnel did not develop an engagement with the locals and smugglers and ensure that border crimes, including human trafficking, are curbed.

“We have taken action, the officers are frequently changed so that they do not forge engagements with the locals and the smugglers as well as those involved in human trafficking.

“When there are more frequent changes, the surveillance is more effective,” he said in a question session at the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

He was relying to a question from Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Lembah Pantai) who asked what action was being taken concerning the claims that 80 per cent of border enforcement officers and security forces were involved in corruption. Ahmad Zahid stressed that the government viewed these allegations against the border security forces seriously.

“There are some cases now, but these are small. However, we view these unhealthy acts seriously from the aspects of image and the law,” he said.

He added that the Home Ministry had taken action by mobilising the General Operations Force and the police to beef up security at the border areas.

There were now about 10,000 Malaysia Border Control Agency (Aksem) personnel patrolling the borders, he added. — Bernama