ECS to benefit from PC replacement cycle

KUCHING: ECS ICT Bhd (ECS) stands to gain from the demand for personal computer (PC) replacement and computer system upgrading in 2017.

Following a company’s briefing, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) yesterday said ECS, a leading distribution company for information and communications technology (ICT) products in Malaysia will leverage on the need for PC replacement and system upgrading wave to improve its sales.

As part of that initiative, ECS is aiming to add more items for instance, three-dimension (3D) printing, lower end consumer and commercial drones to the company’s products line in 2017 to further expand its ICT distribution portfolio.

The group has also planned to continue to grow its market share in the PC, notebook and smaphone market while exploring new opportunities on the Internet of Things (IoT) segment.

For the enterprise system segment, Kenanga Research observed that ECS intended to invest in latest technology trends to focus on hyper-converged infrastructure and cyber security products.

Thus, the research firm believed ECS’s revenue growth this year will be supported by a replacement cycle in the PC market, better functionality of premium ultra-mobile phones, higher enterprise system segment performance as a result of system upgrading for instance, Windows Vista and Office 2007.

Besides that, the research firm said ECS will also bank on the various government’s ICT spending initiatives to enhance its growth.

On another note, Kenanga Research noted the group aims to achieve higher than industry’s performance in financial year 2017 (FY17) ending December 2017 despite registered less than favourable results in FY16 ended December 2016.

The research firm observed that ECS reported a lower net profit of RM30.1 million in FY16, a decline of 7.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) due to lower top-line performance as a result of cautious consumer spending and higher base effect where the company’s FY15 financial results was boosted by the exceptional pre- Goods and Services Tax (GST) sales.

Nonetheless, despite lower turnover, the research firm noted the group’s gross profit and profit after tax (PAT) margins still managed to sustain at 5.1 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.

The group’s cash and cash equivalent stood at RM110 million as at end-FY16 with zero borrowing, translating into net cash per share of 61 sen.

Kenanga Research noted the company has learnt a valuable lesson in late second half of 2015 (2H15) when the ringgit depreciated against the US dollar rapidly in a short period of time that affected its earnings.

Since then, ECS has adopted a more cautious foreign exchange hedging policy to protect its profit margin.

As a whole, Kenanga Research was cautiously optimistic on ECS’s move to enhance its turnover this year as it believed that the rising cost of doing business as well as prolonged poor consumer sentiment may potentially weigh down the group’s near term performance despite the system replacement cycle that augurs well for the company.