Egyptians protest over new bread subsidies system

CAIRO: Dozens of Egyptians protested across the country on Tuesday because they were unable to get their share of subsidised bread, police said.

The protests followed a supply ministry decision to limit the distribution of subsidised bread to holders of a new system of digital cards issued by the ministry, media reports said.

The new system replaces paper documents, and is designed to allow stricter state control and oversight to ensure no subsidised flour is stolen by bakeries.

The protests took place in the provinces of Alexandria, Kafr el-Sheikh, Minya, Assiut, with a small demonstration also taking place in Cairo, officials said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters.

In Alexandria, angry protesters gathered outside the ministry’s offices, an AFP photographer said.

Ministry officials declined immediate comment on the protest reports. -AFP