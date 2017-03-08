Sabah 

ESSCom’s quick action saves Vietnamese ship

SANDAKAN: Help from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESscom) saved a Vietnamese merchant ship that was at risk of robbery or kidnapping while plying through Philippine waters.

ESSCom Commander DCP Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said at about 4pm last Sunday, ESSCom detected emergency radio signals through Channel 16 from the ship, MV PHU AN 268.

He said the captain of the ship informed that while travelling in the waters off Boan Island in the Philippines, the crew detected a boat with six people trailing it in a suspicious manner and tried to intercept it.

Acting on the information, ESSCom sent a Viper patrol boat and its KD Sri Tiga ship to the Malaysian maritime boundary to find and escort the MV PHU AN 268 to Sandakan Port safely.  — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of