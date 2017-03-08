Five plead not guilty to bribing officers

MIRI: The Miri Sessions Court (Corruption) yesterday ordered four Pakistani and a Malaysian from Sabah to be released on bail of RM6,000 and one local surety each after they pleaded not guilty to bribing immigration officers at different locations in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong fixed March 30 for case management and they are to report to the Malaysian Ant-Corruption Commission (MACC) Miri from 8am to 8pm every Friday until the case is disposed of. Their passports were impounded.

The accused are Sabahan, Abdullah Mohd Ali while the Pakistanis were Asghar Khan Raid Ullah Khan, Asghar Ali Hanif-Ur-Rahman, Hayat Ullah Said Afzal Khan and Zubair Muhammad Fazal Mahmood.

According to the fact sheet, Abdullah, 55, denied bribing an immigration officer with RM500 at Aneka Carpet Sdn Bhd, Permyjaya around 5.45pm on April 28, 2016.

It was allegedly an inducement to stop action being taken against Abdullah who was suspected of employing a foreign worker without a valid passport and working permit, an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 17 (b) Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

The indictment carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, along with a fine of not more than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Asghar Khan, 35, was charged under the same Acts for bribing an immigration officer at Bonanza Digital Sdn Bhd, Lambir on April 28, 2016, while Asghar Ali, 40, was charged with giving a RM300 bribe to an immigration officer at Azhar Furniture, Miri/Bintulu Road on April 27, 2016.

Hayat Ullah, 34, was charged with giving a RM200 bribe to an immigration officer at Hayatullah Trading Sdn Bhd, Batu Niah Bazaar on Nov 24, 2015.

On the same day at Kedai Perabot Wakil Khan Sdn Bhd in Batu Niah Bazaar, Zubair, 25, was caught while allegedly giving a RM500 bribe to an immigration officer as inducement not to take action against him for employing an Indonesian worker who abused his social visit pass.

Prosecuting were prosecuting officers Katherine Nais, Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim and Jamal Ayub.