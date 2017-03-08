Flooding in Tapin increasingly widespread

RANTAU, South Kalimantan: Floods that swept Tapin District, South Kalimantan, expanding to the sub-district of North Tapin, Lokpaikat, and Bungur, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

The day before three sub-districts, namely South Tapin, Binuang, and Bakarangan flooded on Sunday (5/3) afternoon until Monday (6/3) afternoon.

The worst flooding area in the North Tapin are located in the Village of Rangda Malingkung, Kupang, and Rantau Kiwa. About 400 houses submerged.

While in the sub-district of Lokpaikat, flooding point located in the Village of Bitahan and Labuhan Permai. And in the Bungur Sub-district flood inundated settlements along the Tapin River.

Head of the Tapin Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) H Nordin said the water began to rise on Monday afternoon (6/3), due to overflow of Tapin River.

“We’ve alerted crisis center at some point, such as in the village of Kupang, and in Jalan Salak,” he said.

While public kitchen placed in the office yard of BPBDs and flood will be distributed directly to the victims.

A flood victims, M Taufik, said the water has started to recede, he and other residents were busy cleaning the sludge.

“Thank God the water around 12:00 had begun to fall, the rest is to clean the mud,” said the resident of Rangda Malingkung Village.