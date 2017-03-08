Football not only for men, says FAM’s Norhuda

MIRI: A collective effort from all levels is needed to develop football for women.

According to Football Association Malaysia (FAM) executive committee member Brig Jen Dato’ Norhuda Ahmad, Malaysia still lacks female football players.

“Currently we have under-14 and under-16 teams and I strongly urge parents to encourage their daughters play football as the perception that this sport is only for male should be changed in order for us to move forward,” she told reporters at a press conference after chairing the 30th Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup steering committee meeting here yesterday.

The national women’s football tournament will be held in Miri from April 6-18.

“We hope that through Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup and Women Rakyat Football League (LBR) it can elicit, honed and find the talent,” she added.

The Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup was inaugurated in 1976 while the FAM women exco was established in 2014 to promote the sport among women.

“It is also my hope that schools will have girl’s football teams and hopefully, in the future, Majlis Sukan Sekolah Menengah (MSSM) or Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) and so on will have women’s football tournament as part of their events to be contested.

“I am sure our female football team one day, with the support, exposure, perseverance and regular competitions as the men, will be able to represent Malaysia and go on to set the international stage alight,” Norhuda said.