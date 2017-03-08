Former rep charged with losing pistol, bullets

KOTA KINABALU: A former state assemblyman claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to two counts of losing his pistol and bullets.

Sarapin Magana, 55, who appeared before magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus, was charged under Section 35 of the Arms Act 1960.

The charge carries a maximum jail of one year or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

On the first charge, the accused was alleged to have lost his Semi-Auto HK Compact 9mm with the serial number 27-069206 by the roadside near a building at Penampang Highway in Penampang at 6.30am on April 8, 2016.

On the second charge, the accused allegedly lost nine bullets at the same time and place.

The court fixed March 27 this year for case management and released the accused on RM4,000 bail with RM2,000 deposited and two local sureties for the two charges.

Earlier, senior federal counsel Robert Pasang Alam proposed RM5,000 bail for the two charges and requested for the accused’s passport to be impounded by the court.

In reply, counsel Dominic Chew said that the bail amount was excessive and pleaded for lower bail sum to be granted to his client on the grounds that the accused has no fixed income at the moment.

The counsel also argued that there was no necessity for the accused’s passport to be kept by the court as the accused is unlikely to abscond as he is a local and married to a local woman.