Former Sabah Port Authority employees to get pension arrears soon

SANDAKAN: The long standing issue on the payment of pension arrears to former employees of Sabah Ports Authority (LPPS) appears to reach a resolution following a dialogue between Sandakan member of parliament Stephen Wong and Finance Minister II Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani in Parliament yesterday.

At the dialogue, Johari had reportedly assured Stephen that the government will release the payment of pension arrears due to 164 former employees of Sabah Ports Authority within one week.

This issue of pension arrears totaling RM5.8 million had dragged for decades and remained unresolved until today, Wong said, adding that he had repeatedly followed up on this issue with the relevant authorities to seek a solution for these helpless pensioners.

Johari said the government would pass the amount of pension arrears to the Sabah Port Authority (LPPS) for them to release it directly to the pensioners.

These former employees of Sabah Ports Authority, who are now pensioners, when they worked in LPPS before 1981 had subscribed to a pension scheme with the Great Eastern Life Insurance company because at that time, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) was not in existence yet.

After the EPF came into effect, the former employees’ contributions were supposed to have been channelled into their EPF account so that it could be distributed to them upon their retirement.

However, it was unfortunate that the relevant authorities made the error of channelling the contributions to the wrong party, i.e. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbadankan (KWAP) or Retirement Fund Incorporated. This error had caused unnecessary complications in the process to claim back the money by the pensioners.

According to Wong, he had raised this issue in parliament back in 2015, where he urged the government to release this money immediately because many of the pensioners are already old with some having passed away.

“It is very unfair for these pensioners to have been waiting for so many years. They really need this money, especially during this time of increasing economic hardship,” he added.

Nevertheless, Wong said despite the assurance and since this money had not yet been released to the pensioners, he will monitor this issue closely to ensure that the Sabah Ports Authority will release the payment as soon as possible.