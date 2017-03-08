KUCHING: Two persons from a group called ‘Gang Viva’ charged with voluntarily causing hurt during an armed gang robbery claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Rahmat Mahidi, 37, from Batu Kitang and Zulkifli Morni, 34, from Kota Samarahan appeared before Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel who denied them bail.

They were further remanded in prison pending the disposal of the case.

They are facing a charge under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction. The duo are charged with causing hurt to their female victim when robbing a shop at Jalan Canna here at about 2.30pm on Jan 13 with a meat cleaver.

The court fixed April 12 for further mention of the case.

The duo has other cases involving robbery committed in the city at another Sessions Court , which they also claimed trial to.

Another accused charged with them is Zulkifli’s brother Mohd Saifulfikri Morni, 26.

They are said to have targeted premises that operate 24 hours or tuck shops and were driving a Perodua Viva car when committing the offences.