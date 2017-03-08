Government continue to support women’s initiative – Rohani

PUTRAJAYA: The government will continue to support women’s initiatives in achieving their aspirations and ensuring women continue to play an integral role for the country’s growth, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said the International Women’s Day Celebration 2017 marked the commitment by the government in recognizing the women’s role and contribution to the country’s development.

“Malaysian women should continue to achieve even greater success in their endeavours, in any or every role that they play, on the personal and professional level.

“We have proven ourselves to be able to be great leaders of nations, organisations and catalyst of change. Let us create better legacy for the next generation of women that we can all be proud of,” she said at the International Women’s Day 2017 celebration themed “Be Bold For Change”, here today.

Her text of speech was read by Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun.

In conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration, a convoy by women – the Pinky Riders – on bicycles and motorcycles would deliver and share the wishes and information on women’s aspiration and give away brochures “Be Bold for Change” campaign at three checkpoints at the administrative capital.

The ministry also organised ‘Women Bazaar’ at the various checkpoints to display and promote women handmade products and help women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses at local and international markets.

Today, it was also the kickstart for the WINNOVATION (Women In Innovation) MALAYSIA competition to recognise women’s contribution and efforts in five different fields – science and technology, arts, business and entrepreneurship, environment and sports.

On the National Women’s Day which would be celebrated on Sept 4, Rohani said a Women’s International Seminar on Entrepreneurship would be held to promote high quality products by local women entrepreneurs.

“Through this collaboration, it is hoped that we will provide a positive impact towards the social development as well as increasing and intensifying the country’s economy with women entrepreneurs that are brave and bold in making changes,” she said. – Bernama