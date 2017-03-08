Govt all set to transform public transport system

The new fleet of 116 buses will be friendly to those with disability like this bus here. Lee (fourth right) with BKKB state holders showing pictures of the new buses and an agreement which they have prepared to be signed with the Prime Minister’s Department. Chan is at third right and Sazali (fifth right). — Photos by Mohammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: With an allocation of RM45 million a year from the federal government and an injection of RM150 million capital from a bus consortium, the state government is all set to transform the public transport system for Kuching and Samarahan.

The revamped city bus proposal called Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) will not only provide affordable, reliable, comfortable and safe public transport service on par with that of Singapore, it will also offer cheaper fares for the users.

The areas covered by SBST will be divided into four zones and the charges will be made according to the zones – the charges starting from RM1 in Zone 1 to RM4 in Zone 4.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transport and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin said presently, the consortium – Konsortium BBK Sdn Bhd (KBBK) made up by five companies namely Bau Transport Company Sdn Bhd, Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd, Petra Jaya Transport (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, City Public Link Bus Service Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Transport Company Bhd had – had submitted their proposal to the Finance Ministry.

Once the Finance Ministry had approved it and an agreement signed between KBBK and the Prime Minister’s Department, the project which involves the purchase of a fleet of 116 new buses, would be able to take off.

Once the deal was signed and sealed, it would be effective for eight years whereby the federal government would continue to subsidise BKKB RM45 million annually as operation cost to provide effective public transport for the people.

“We are at the final stage on implementing SBST. We hope the Finance Ministry can expedite the project by giving the approval this month,” Lee told a press conference here yesterday.

Representatives from BKKB who are also members of Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association (SBTCA) were also present at the press conference.

Lee said the new fleet of buses would be of the same model as used in Singapore because KBBK would be ordering from the same Malaysian company that produces the buses.

“It will take a year to order the buses. That is why we hope the Finance Ministry can expedite approval. If the agreement can be signed in April, SBST can be implemented in April 2018.”

“The new fleet of buses which will be called CATbus (City Area Transit Bus) will have international standard. It will be low-deck buses which are friendly to those with disabilities. Cash cards will be used to pay instead of cash though in the initial stage, drivers will still collect cash payment. There will be five CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras on the bus and parents can even ask for a copy of their children’s photo in the bus by paying a very minimum price,” said Lee.

Lee added that it had been the hope of the state government to see that after the implementation of a new public transport system, members of the public from Greater Kuching would park their cars in the city outskirts and use public transport to go to the city.

“By doing so, we hope to reduce traffic congestion in the city. And by using public transport, we also hope to help the people reduce their cost of living through cutting down fuel and parking fees,” said Lee.

Once SBST had been proven effective in Kuching and Samarahan, Lee said the concept would be adopted in Miri, and later in Sibu. Chairman of SBTCA Sazali Morshidi, who was also present, added that SBST would not only provide an affordable, safe and comfortable public services to the people, it would also give Sarawak a facelift.

Meanwhile, BKKB chairman William Chan said the present fleet of less than 100 buses and the existing public transport system had to be revamped as their services did not meet the people’s needs anymore.

This pilot SBST project for Kuching and Samarahan would also be easily adoptable by other cities in Sarawak.