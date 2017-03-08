Immigration rounding up N. Korean workers who overstayed

KUCHING: As many as 140 of 176 North Korean workers in the state have been found to have expired work permits, effectively overstaying their welcome.

The Immigration Department are now in the process of rounding them up, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg revealed during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

The remaining 36 who are holding valid working visas are still currently employed by various companies.

Abang Johari said the North Korean workers here, who are mainly involving in construction and mining sector, have been engaged by Sarawakian companies for their expertise.

“They were engaged when we still had diplomatic ties with North Korea,” he explained.

Those found to have expired work permits will have to be deported, he added.

In view of the current situation, the state is waiting for clearance from the federal government.

“Just wait because all this happened after the controversy. The question now is whether we deport (them) or not.

“Of course deportation has to be done. They hold expired work permits. But then with the current diplomatic problem that we have, we have to get clearance from the government,” he said.