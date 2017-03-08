Indonesian arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Bario

MARUDI: An Indonesian man was detained under Section 8(a) of the Arm Act 1960 after police found in his possession a homemade gun and two live bullets that had no permit during an operation in Bario on Monday.

The raid, which was conducted by local police together with the Immigration Department, ran from 5pm to 10pm. The Indonesian was among 22 foreigners, comprising 18 men and four women, detained during the operation.

According to Baram police chief DSP Gabriel Risut, all 22 failed to produce any valid identification document when requested by police and immigration personnel.

“They are being detained Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act 1957,” he said, adding that the operation to find more foreigners without valid identification continued yesterday with a road block at Bario in the morning.

Meanwhile, police personnel stationed at Rumah Sungai Bain junction stopped two men on a motorcycle during a routine beat in Long Lama. Upon further checks, it is learned that the machine, which is of a black Yamaha Series LC 135, was the very one reported stolen in Miri recently.

The two men turned out to be Indonesians, and had failed to produce any valid identification document when requested by police.