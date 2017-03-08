Jamadil’s exit has no impact on PBS – leader

KOTA KINABALU: Jamadil Idaron’s decision to jump ship from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah is mainly for his personal gain, said PBS Youth deputy chief Christopher Mandut.

Saying that Jamadil’s intention was “expected”, Mandut said Jamadil had long been inclined towards the opposition’s side.

“Seeing another one leaving the party is nothing new. Many leaders and members come and go. We knew he (Jamadil) was leaving from his recent actions.

“We wish him well and all the best in his new ‘house’,” said Mandut, adding that Jamadul’s exit would not have any impact on PBS.

He also described a recent statement by Parti Harapan deputy president Datuk Maijol Mahap naming him (Jamadil) as the PBS Tandek division chief and a parliamentary officer to PBS acting president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, as incorrect.

“He is not the division chief nor is he a parliamentary officer. He was the PBS Kampung Salimandut Branch chief, prior to his exit, and was the Tandek parliamentary liaison officer until just before the last general election in 2013,” Mandut explained.

He became inactive after he lost the contest for the party’s Tandek Division post four years ago.

Maximus is the Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister, the Kota Marudu member of parliament and he PBS Tandek Division chief.

“As a youth leader, I wish him all the best in his new ‘house’. As a true PBS member, I will ensure that I will stand strong beside our division chief and work hard so PBS will stay relevant not just in Kota Marudu, but also in the whole of Sabah,” he said.