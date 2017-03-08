Sarawak 

Jobless man arrested for drug possession

The drugs seized from the suspect.

KUCHING: A jobless man was arrested on Monday for drug possession after he was found with nearly RM5,000 worth of ketamine.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the suspect, a 35-year-old from Jalan Nanas Barat here was nabbed during a raid of a coffeeshop at Jalan Petanak.

“Acting on information received, a team from the district Narcotics Crime Investigation Department conducted an operation at the coffeeshop at 4.30pm Monday.

“The team arrested a local male and seized 17.09g of ketamine worth RM4,785 from him,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Abang Ahmad said the suspect subsequently tested positive for three types of drugs – methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine – and was placed in the lockup pending further investigation.

The case is classified under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

